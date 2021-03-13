Longford mother and son receive suspended prison sentences for public order

A mother and son have been given suspended prison sentences for a public order offence in Longford town.

James Donoghue and Lucy Donoghue, both of 3 St Mary’s Street, Drumlish, were convicted of the offences, which occurred on October 15, 2019.

“I have received photographs and two movies of the incident and it is very serious,” admitted defence solicitor, Frank Gearty.

“They’re absolutely terrified that you’re going to send them to prison. They’re talking about giving money to the court.”

“Well, we’ll have to see the movie first,” said Judge Hughes.

Mr Gearty explained that both of his clients were entering a guilty plea and that the incident occurred when Ms Donoghue came into town in an intoxicated state to get some food from a local restaurant.

Judge Hughes, who was examining photographs that were handed into court, noted with amusement that Ms Donoghue “seems to have taken a claw hammer out of her blouse”.

“Is it common for women in Longford to carry claw hammers in their blouses when they’re shopping?” he asked.

“Unfortunately, when Mrs Donoghue was in town, she started a conversation that went the wrong way and she took great offence to it and became violent, which is very out of character for her,” said Mr Gearty.

“James Donoghue, regretfully, in defence of his mother came up in the car.”

Mr Gearty stated again that his clients are “terrified of going to prison”, to which Judge Hughes replied “they deserve to go”.

A total of €700 was handed into the court by the two accused that day.

“This whole incident would be seen as a precursor to a feud taking place between the Donoghues, John Robertson and the Stokes',” said Sgt Mark Mahon on behalf of the state.

“Weapons were taken out in Longford in front of the Bank of Ireland. They were going to the van to get tooled up for a row in the middle of the street. These are factors that need to be taken into consideration.”

Mr Donoghue objected somewhat stating that he admitted to 'everything there, but there was no feud'.

“I was defending my mother. Wouldn’t you do it for your mother?” he said.

“He’s admitting in court that he came in to inflict harm. It’s very concerning,” said Sgt Mahon.

The court heard that Mr Donoghue had 13 previous convictions, including two for section 3 assault causing harm and one section 2 assault.

A total of €500 which was previously paid in surety for Mr Donoghue was forfeited to the court and he was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Judge Hughes suspended the sentence for three years and also handed down a fine of €250 with three months to pay.

“You’ve been out of trouble for a year. If you stay out of trouble for a further three years, you’ll be fine,” said Judge Hughes.

Ms Donoghue, the court heard, had five previous convictions, all of which were for public order.

The €700 offered to the court was paid to the court poor box on her behalf and she was also given a 10 month sentence, suspended for three years.