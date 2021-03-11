Commemorating Selton Hill Ambush

Thursday, March 11 marks the 100th anniversary of the Selton Hill Ambush.

This was one of the most significant events in the War of Independence in Leitrim and resulted in the largest loss of life on the IRA side in Leitrim during the war.

To commemorate this tragic event, the Selton Hill committee with the support of Leitrim County Council have repaired and upgraded the Selton Hill Monument.

The Selton Hill Centenary Committee have organised a number of events to mark this anniversary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions events will be pre-recorded or streamed and available to view at www.seltonhill.com

On Thursday, March 11 Fr Liam Kelly will celebrate mass from St Mary’s Church Aughnasheelin at 8 pm. Streaming will begin at 7:50 pm.

The launch of a recently published book on the events surrounding the Selton Hill Ambush by local historian Padraig Leydon will also be streamed via the website on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm.

On Sunday evening March 14, a Centenary production will be streamed on the website at 7pm. Commemoration events for this production include a wreath laying ceremony along with the raising of the flag.

Historians will also provide detail and perspective on the events of 100 years ago.

Other lectures and resources will be made available on the website. Please see www.seltonhill.com for more detail.

Meanwhile, to mark the centenary of the death of Seán Connolly, Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will host a lecture online by Dr Eileen Reilly on Thursday, March 11 at 7.30 pm.

Dr Reilly is a native of Ballinalee. She graduated with a BA and MA from Maynooth before going to Hertford College, Oxford, where she undertook a DPhil, supervised by Prof. Roy Foster.

Seán Connolly was a major figure in the IRA in Longford, serving as vice-brigadier until September 1920. He was then sent by GHQ as an organiser to Roscommon and from there to Leitrim.

The lecture will take place on the centenary of the ambush at Selton Hill, Co. Leitrim, where Connolly was fatally wounded. He died the following day.

The lecture will be held via Microsoft Teams and the link can be obtained by emailing decadeofcentenaries @longfordcoco.ie.

For further information, please call 043-3341124.