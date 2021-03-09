Covid-19 latest: Decrease in new cases but Longford's incidence rate highest for fifth successive day

There have been less than five new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Monday, March 8, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Longford's incidence rate remains the highest in the country for the fifth consecutive day.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 403.7, up again from 398.8 the previous day.

Longford's incidence rate is considerably higher than the national average which is 161.3.

NPHET says there have been 165 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 23 to March 8.

The county's five day moving average of cases is 9 (down from 12 yesterday).

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,658 (as at March 7).

National

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these, 12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January while one is under investigation. There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Monday, March 8 the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The incidence of the disease over 7-days has fallen to 70.1 per 100 k. The five day moving average is 466 cases a day.

Of the cases notified today: 159 are men / 149 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 34 years old.

The figures also show that there were 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of March 6, 523,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

373,149 people have received their first dose

149,920 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.