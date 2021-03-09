Edgeworthstown's Olive Marshall promotes engineering as a career choice

Having enjoyed science and maths in secondary school near Edgeworthstown where she grew up, it seemed like a natural progression for Irish Water Engineer, Olive Marshall, to choose civil engineering as a career.

Since graduating from UCD, where she gained both an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering and a Master’s degree in Water Engineering, she has enjoyed an interesting and varied career.

Before joining Irish Water she worked with renowned engineering consultancy firms, Nicholas O’Dwyer Ltd. and JB Barry & Partners Ltd. working on water, wastewater and flood relief schemes.

Olive then joined Dublin City Council as Senior Executive Engineer where she worked on the City Centre Sewerage Scheme.

This project involved the construction of a very detailed hydraulic model of the Dublin City Centre network, a large scheme which assessed the hydraulic, structural and environmental deficiencies of the Dublin City Centre network.

Olive is currently Wastewater Regional Lead for the East and Midlands region and deals mainly with large wastewater infrastructure projects including the Upper Liffey Valley Sewage Scheme in Kildare, The Leixlip Transfer Pipeline and the Blanchardstown Regional Drainage Scheme.

Speaking about her role, Olive said “No day is the same, there are always new challenges. You get to meet people daily from the project teams, to different sections of the business, to stakeholders and the public.

“It’s also fascinating to see, first-hand, large engineering works going from planning, design through to construction allowing development of an area while protection the environment. Also new and emerging technologies developing all the time for example can repair old Victorian pipelines at end of life using trenchless technologies which particularly useful in areas with a lot of traffic and services.”

On why she thinks engineering is a great career choice, Olive commented, “Engineering is a way of thinking, a way of problem solving. It is certainly hard work from the course through to the job, however, it is a very enjoyable and rewarding career.”

Irish Water is delighted to promote Engineers Week again this year.

Irish Water staff from across the country are sharing stories about their varied careers in the water industry and highlighting the size and scale of the work in safeguarding Ireland’s water and wastewater infrastructure for the future.

