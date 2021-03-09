Minister Peter Burke welcomes €14m funding announcement for Longford's Camlin Quarter

Minister Peter Burke has said he is delighted that the Government have backed the midlands and Longford with an investment of over €10m "and recognised our potential and our strategic importance".

"I am delighted to announce a €10.4 million investment in Longford Town, in conjunction with my colleague in the Department of Housing, Minister Darragh O’Brien," he said.

"The Camlin Quarter Regeneration project will be a key Government development and will see millions spent which will benefit generations to come.

"This project will see significant regeneration of our older buildings within the town, something that has been flagged by the community for years. We all are familiar with the ‘Providers Building’ in the middle of town, which in particular has the potential to enhance Longford town’s economic offering.

"The €10.4 million today is in addition to €2,990,355 already approved under Call 1 in 2018, bringing total URDF support for projects in Longford to €13,431,296 over both URDF calls and this is just one funding stream from one Department. In the last Government, Longford received unprecedented levels of investment from both government and businesses setting up. I am glad to serve as Minister of State in this constituency and see this investment continue and indeed increase. We have seen how government investment is closely followed by industry, and I know that more jobs will be created as a result of this large-scale regeneration project.

"This investment will finally tackle longstanding legacy issues of old derelict buildings in the town in order to improve the appearance of our streets and create an attractive and appealing environment for residents, businesses and future investment in the town, instilling a confidence in the potential of Longford.

"This funding will be a catalyst for regeneration in Longford, bringing locals back into the town to live and work and provide much-needed economic stimulus and job creation here and across Longford.

"I commend the Council for their work on this proposal, which was considered by my Department and was deemed successful based on the value it will provide for the town of Longford and its future development.

"Further investment will be made by the Council for regeneration and re-use of potential derelict buildings and sites within town boundaries, so that these key sites within the town will be brough back into use, instead of targeting investment in out-of-town areas while existing buildings are left lie idle in various states of disrepair.

"I believe this funding will be transformative for the town of Longford and will work towards attracting more investment, more top-quality job and increase the quality of life for our residents. This funding signals a further commitment by this Government in our regions and as a TD representing this town, I commit to maintain this government support. There can be no comparison in the quality of life offered to families in the midlands and now we are seeing levels of investment previously only recorded in Dublin, made by the government into our regions."