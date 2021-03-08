Covid-19 latest: County by county breakdown of cases shows Longford at summit for 4th consecutive day

There have been ELEVEN new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday, March 7, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Longford's incidence rate remains the highest in the country for the fourth consecutive day.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 398.8, up again from 381.7 the previous day.

Longford's incidence rate is more than double the national average which is 167.

NPHET says there have been 163 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 22 to March 7.

The county's five day moving average of cases has is 12.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,644 (as at March 6).

NATIONAL

Nationally, there are no new deaths and 437 new cases reported in Ireland, this Monday, March 8.

The total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began one year ago in Ireland is 4,422.

There is now a total of 223,651* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases notified today:

216 are men / 218 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

184 in Dublin, 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway, 18 in Offaly and the remaining 158 cases are spread across all other counties**.

As of 8am today, 418 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There were 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 5th, 513,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

363,601 people have received their first dose

149,721 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.