Combined funding of €14m for Camlin Quarter Regeneration will make Longford 'the place to be'

Longford County Council is delighted to welcome the announcement of a combined central Government and Longford County Council funded package totalling nearly €14 million for the Camlin Quarter Regeneration Project in Longford town under the government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The funding was confirmed today, Monday 8 March by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien and Longford Westmeath TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke.

This ambitious project, together with the already commenced €4 million Longford Connected Project, will completely transform the core of Longford town, increasing footfall from both locals and visitors by improving the commercial environment and attracting future inward investment to address the cycle of economic downturn of recent years.

Cathaoirleach Paul Ross explained “This is Longford’s time to shine. This project represents a visionary approach and is the single biggest government funding investment to come to Longford (€10.44 million plus €3.48 million match funding by Longford County Council), which will take three to four years to complete and will see the culmination of a number of plans for the area including the Camlin Masterplan, which reimagines the area underlining the importance of the Camlin River as a key asset within the town centre.”

The Camlin Quarter Regeneration Project focuses on the northern heart of the town of Longford including both sides of the River Camlin, the area surrounding Connolly Barracks, Church Street, Bridge Street, Lower Main Street, Great Water Street, Little Water Street and the Providers building.

This area has suffered the loss of key commercial services in recent years which has decreased footfall causing overall decline. This project is a series of interventions to re-energise more than 55 acres of the northern town core area. It prioritises the pedestrian experience, celebrates the historic significance of the area and most importantly, will attract sustainable public and private sector investment to stimulate the immediate economy.

Delighted with the news, Chief Executive Paddy Mahon said “This is a vote of confidence by central Government in the ambition shown by Longford County Council to deliver a series of transformative flagship projects for Longford Town that we have been planning since 2018. We remain confident of further large-scale central Government supports in the time ahead which will enable Longford County Council to unlock the true potential of Longford town.”

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Peggy Nolan paid tribute to the Executive of Longford County Council. “I wish to compliment everybody involved in this exceptional achievement. This is the result of five years of working together because together we’re stronger. Nobody knows the needs of the people of Longford better than those who serve and as Cathaoirleach of Longford MD, I want to acknowledge both my fellow Elected Members and the Executive for their dedication and diligence.”

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon emphasised the Council’s commitment to the project and the importance of consultation and collaboration with businesses and communities. He also said “The forward-thinking decision taken by elected members in recent years to increase the Local Property Tax has enabled Longford County Council to take on such ambitious projects and it has perfectly positioned it to deliver this transformative vision for this area. It represents a richly deserved return on investment for the Local Property Tax payer and Commercial Rate payer of Co Longford alike.

Terry Rooney of Longford County Council Regeneration Team said “After so many years of detailed planning, the members of the Regeneration Team are delighted that this funding is now being allocated. The project, which will greatly enhance the investment potential of the area, will set the scene for future projects of scale, planned and proposed”.

Cathaoirleach Paul Ross thanked the Regeneration Team for working tirelessly on bringing the project to this stage. “Today’s announcement is further proof of the Government’s commitment to the rejuvenation of regional towns like Longford. Today is the first step in what will be a transformative time for Longford town. It’s going to change the environment in which we live and work and will continue to make Longford the place to be.”