Longford based charity receives €500 donation from Aldi

A Longford-based charity has become the latest beneficiary of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with the charity receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store team in County Longford.



A €500 grant was presented to Irish Guide Dogs Association Longford Branch.



Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.



The programme has contributed to 750 local projects to date, donating over €375,000 since 2016.

Picture shows Aldi Longford Store Charity Champion Aisling Powell presents a €500 donation to Jim Heavey of the Irish Guide Dogs Association as part of Aldi’s Community Grants programme



Picture: Andrea Duncan Photography