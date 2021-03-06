Covid-19 latest: Slight drop in new cases but Longford remains at summit of incidence rate table

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Longford has dropped in the 24 hours up to midnight on Friday, March 5, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Longford has recorded EIGHT more new cases, ten less than the 18 announced yesterday, however, Longford's incidence rate remains the highest in the country for the second consecutive day.

Also read: Longford's Cian McPhillips achieves European U20 record during gutsy semi-final performance in Poland

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 379.2, down slightly from 393.9 the previous day.

Longford's incidence rate is more than double the national average is 175.6.

Also read: Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women #IWD2021 - Michelle Farrell: Sport has played a huge role in Michelle’s life

NPHET says there have been 155 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 20 to March 5.

The county's five day moving average of cases is 13.

Also read: Longford town man Connor’s kind deeds an example to us all

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,629 (as at March 4).

READ MORE BELOW TABLE

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 occurred in February and 4 in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,419 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 5th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

295 are men / 240 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

245 in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 414 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 101 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3rd, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

328,598 people have received their first dose

146,047 people have received their second dose