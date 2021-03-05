Longford athlete Cian McPhillips powers his way into semi-finals of 800 metres at European Indoor Championships in Poland

Longford’s Cian McPhillips, making his senior international debut, has powered his way into semi-finals of the 800 metres at European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland this evening.

The Moyne Community School Leaving Cert student, running in heat 3, surged his way from 7th to 2nd place inside a lap and he comfortably qualified fro the semi-final in a time of 1:49.98.

Spanish athlete Mariano Garcia (ranked 13th in Europe and with a PB of 1:45.66) won the heat in a time of 1:49.86, with 3rd place Christoph Kessler (Germany) 1:50.12.

The first three qualified for the semi-finals tomorrow.

One of only 19 athletes born in or after 2002, 18-year-old Cian who is coached by Joe Ryan went to the start line with the 3rd best PB 1:46.13 of the seven athletes.