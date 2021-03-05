BREAKING: Longford's incidence rate of Covid-19 is highest in country and twice the national average

Longford has recorded EIGHTEEN more new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Thursday, March 4, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

It means that Longford's incidence rate is now the highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 393.9, up from 376.8 the previous day. Longford's incidence rate is more than double the national average is 185.1.

NPHET says there have been 161 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 19 to March 4.

The county's five day moving average of cases is 13.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,613 (as at March 3).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.



4 deaths occurred in March, 3 occurred in February and 1 in January.



There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.



The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.



There has been a total of 4,405 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Thursday 4 March, the HPSC has been notified of 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 222,169* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,169 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men and 243 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old



280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties



As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. There have been 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.