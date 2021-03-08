Clondra residents concerned over hard water issues

The council is to contact Irish Water with regard to the water supply in Clondra after Cllr Peggy Nolan told last week’s meeting of Longford MD that customers in the area are having difficulty with the hardness of the water.

“In Clondra, they used to be on the Newtownforbes water scheme and they are now on the Lanesboro water scheme and the water is very hard and it’s destroying their kettles and their washing machines and their dishwashers and other utensils,” she said.

Director of Services John Brannigan stated that the council has nothing to do with Irish Water but that they would attempt to raise the issue with the service.