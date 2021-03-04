Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála against construction of Longford housing development

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the construction of a Longford housing development.

In early February, Longford County Council granted permission with conditions attached to J & R Maynooth Ltd for the construction of twelve houses on a site along Main Street, Newtownforbes.

However, on February 23, Ann Marie Williams and Stephen Casserly & Others lodged an appeal against the decision of the local authority with An Bord Pleanála.

An Bord Pleanála says a decision of their deliberations on the appeal should be known by June 28, 2021.

J & R Maynooth Ltd has an address at 17 Bond Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3NP.

Last April, J & R Maynooth Ltd, applied to Longford County Council planners for permission to demolish the existing public house, formerly known as Bohan's Bar & storage sheds / out-houses to the rear and to construct of a residential housing development of 12 houses - 4 two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses and eight three bedroom semi-detached type dwelling houses.

The development to include entrance, internal access road, green open space, connection to the existing foul sewer, surface water & watermain networks servicing the village of Newtownforbes, and all ancillary works.