Longford allocated €400,000 for recreation projects in Ballymahon and Newtownforbes

Longford has been allocated €400,000 for two projects under Measure 2 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

€200,000 has been announced towards the Newtownforbes bog walk project. This will see the development of c. 2.9km trail linking the village of Newtownforbes with the nearby countryside, through grassland, bog and forest.

Phase 1 of the construction of a walkway/cycleway linking Ballymahon town with Newcastle Woods, along the River Inny has also been allocated €200,000.

In January, under Measure 1 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, seven Longford projects were allocated a combined total of €122,745.45.

Longford Measure 2 Projects

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys T.D., announced over €6.5 million in funding for 38 projects this morning (Thursday, March 4).

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

The funding will benefit 38 medium-sized projects, with funding of up to €200,000 each (Measure 2 projects).

It is expected that Measure 3 projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

This investment is in addition to €3.2 million approved for 174 smaller Measure 1 projects in January and is being funded in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

Longford Measure 1 Projects

Minister Humphreys said: “The value we place on our outdoor amenities, and the contribution which they make to our physical and mental wellbeing, has never been more appreciated than during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can also expect our outdoor recreation facilities to play an important part in supporting Ireland’s social and economic recovery as restrictions on movements are relaxed and the tourism sector re-opens.

“That’s why I’m delighted to support the continued development and enhancement of our outdoor recreation infrastructure through this €6.5 million investment. In total, 38 projects across the country will benefit. This brings the total investment this year alone under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to €9.7 million. These facilities will make such a difference to communities and will also have a hugely positive impact on tourism."