Covid-19 latest: Longford's incidence rate climbs higher on the back of more new cases

Longford has recorded TEN new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Monday, March 1, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Longford's incidence rate remains worryingly high and it is still the 2nd highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 396.3, a huge jump from 352.3 the previous day, and it is also considerably higher than - almost double - the national average of 201.2.

The only county with a worse incidence rate than Longford is Offaly on 401.5 per 100,000 population.

NPHET says there have been 162 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 16 to March 1.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,567 (as at February 28). This doesn't include the ten cases reported this evening.

National Figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 1 in November. There has been a total of 4,333 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 1st March, the HPSC has been notified of 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 220,630* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

157 are men / 193 are female. 66% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old

There are 159 cases in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 27th, 435,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

294,550 people have received their first dose and 141,345 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health cautiously welcomed the drop in new cases.

“While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks. We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months"



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.