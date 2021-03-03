Sheppard's to auction contents of historic Eyrefield Lodge

For one resident of The Curragh, the pandemic and ongoing lockdowns have provided the perfect opportunity to indulge in her passion of anthropomorphism!

As Lady Loder prepares to leave her beloved Eyrefield Lodge on the plains of the Curragh she will take with her an amazing collection of humanised creatures created for her extraordinarily detailed Doll's House which is also going with her to London.

Lady Susan is sad to be leaving Eyrefield Lodge and her many friends in Ireland.

On March 11 and 12, fine art auctioneers Sheppard's of Durrow will auction the fascinating contents of an Irish bloodstock powerhouse, historic Eyrefield Lodge. However, Susan’s prized anthropomorphs won't be among the lots on offer as she is bringing General Mayhem, hero of the Boxer Rebellion, Lady Davinia Bassett along with badgers, mice and other woodland creatures with her. And, as you would expect, King Charles astride his horse is a spaniel.

Each piece has a written history and Lady Susan is now thinking, possibly, of a children’s' book based on the characters and their extraordinary lives. Like that of a young female mouse who ran away from home to a circus to live dangerously only to fall in love with the Mightiest Mouse in the world and after 12 children and abandoned by him, she was forced to return to the Doll's House with her colony in tow!

Asked about the amount of work involved she said that it keeps her busy during the winter months and during Covid-19 restrictions and that David Ward, a craftsman in London, helps to make the incredibly detailed pieces.

Among the items being sold live online at www.sheppards.ie on March 11-12 is a very rare board game with a set of 12 painted lead horses cased in a bespoke mahogany box. The foldable table top board is laid out as a steeplechase course on which a horse’s ‘gallop’ is determined by the throw of a dice. Attributed to E C Spurin, New Bond Street, London, it has been dated by Philip Sheppard to circa 1865.

The museum quality board game has been a cherished family treasure ever since.

Among the many other treasures on offer is the original Eyrefield Lodge yard-clock which is estimated at €1,500 - €2,500.

The fully searchable Eyrefield Lodge catalogue is free and live online at www.sheppards.ie