Strokestown man found on roof of bank after night out

A young man who overindulged in alcohol and drugs during a night out in Carrick-on-Shannon was found on the roof of a bank at 3am after breaking eight of the bank's windows.

Paul Diffley, Kildallogue, Strokestown, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court to criminal damage to property at AIB, Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon on December 27, 2019.

Sgt Michael Gallagher said that at 3am on that date Sgt Lee and Garda Calvey were on duty at Main St when their attention was drawn to an alarm at AIB. They heard noise on the flat roof at the rear of the building and found the defendant hiding on the roof of the bank.

He made his way down to street level and spoke to the Gardai. He had cuts and bruises on his hand and was intoxicated but cooperative.

Eight small panes of glass in two large windows had been broken. There were steel security bars on the inside of the windows and there was no possible way for him to gain entry.

On February 15, 2020, the defendant called to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station by appointment and fully acknowledged what he had done and said he had no excuse.

He said he sometimes took substances and on this occasion he had taken cocaine.

Sgt Lee said it was clear to him that substance abuse was a factor.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Counsel for the defendant said Mr Diffley went with some friends from Strokestown to Carrick-on-Shannon for a night out and during the course of that night out drank far too much alcohol and engaged in substance abuse of which he is ashamed.

He said the defendant has no particular memory of the night such was the abuse of substances on the night in question.

Counsel described him as a vulnerable character who had written a letter of apology to the court.

A letter was handed in from a psychotherapist Mr Diffley is attending and a consultant psychiatrist from St John of Gods in Dublin which he attended as an outpatient in 2020.

He said Mr Diffley went to the Gardai the following day and made an apology. He is a young man with a degree in Chinese and International Business from DIT, while a reference from his employer described him as honest, reliable and trustworthy.

As a token of his remorse he gathered a sum of over €1,400 from his own wages to pay for the damage caused.

Judge Kevin Kilrane ordered that a sum of €1,000 be paid to the bank and the balance of €435 be paid to the Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV Company and he imposed the Probation Offenders' Act 1.1.