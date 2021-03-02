Great news for Granard school as sanction granted for significant infrastructural development

Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard is delighted to announce that sanction has been granted for a significant infrastructural development at the school.

This new development will incorporate the provision of five general classrooms, a music room, multimedia room, textiles room, science laboratory, preparatory area and bathroom for assisted users.

Mrs Rosemary Johnston, Principal of Ardscoil Phádraig has welcomed the new project.

She stated that the school has developed considerably and has had considerable increasing enrolments over the last number of years.

Mrs Johnston added, “This enrolment trend is set to continue and the provision of this project acknowledges that the school is expanding, vibrant and progressive.

“It places the school firmly on the map in terms of educational provision long into the future.

“This planned expansion of the school is part of the school’s and Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board’s on-going commitment to ensure that the students and staff in the school are served with the best infrastructure and educational facilities on offer.

“The school looks forward to having the building programme completed as soon as possible.”