Longford residents consider four route options for realignment of R392 at Forgney

Longford County Council is working in partnership with the Department of Transport to develop a realignment scheme along a section of the R392 at Forgney.



It is proposed that the scheme will commence at the Abbeyshrule road Junction and extend eastwards for 1.5 kilometres to Forgney Church and Cemetery.

The Council state that the purpose of the realignment scheme is to improve the 1.5km stretch of the R392 and to address various issues such as poor horizontal and vertical alignment, it’s unforgiving roadsides, the absence of hard-strips or other facilities for vulnerable road users, and the numerous direct accesses and entrances many of which have poor visibility.

Longford County Council in conjunction with the Engineering Design Consultants Kilgallen & Partners have come up with 4 route options for the scheme and whether you are a householder or landowner on this stretch of road it is imperative that you familiarise yourself with the proposed options.

The public consultation phase of the project commences from now until Thursday, April 1 (note Change of Date).

The project team are looking for feedback on any or all aspects of the option routes as they are currently proposed and will be available to answer any questions and provide information to assist with submissions if required.

The Project Team can be contacted during office hours Monday to Friday on 043 33 43341 or by email at ROADS@longfordcoco.ie .

An online consultation meeting can be arranged with a member of the Project Team by phone or email as outlined above.

Should Covid-19 restrictions be eased during the consultation period it may be possible to facilitate “in person” meetings by appointment only at a suitable venue.

The project webpage is https://www.longfordcoco.ie/services/roads/r392-forgney-realignment

Councillor Pat O’Toole is also available to assist on 087 2333998 or potoole@longfordcoco.ie if required.