Violent assault on two gardaí ‘far too serious’ for District Court , says Longford judge

Judge Seamus Hughes has refused jurisdiction in the case of three men who allegedly assaulted two gardaí in a violent scuffle, leaving them with “life-lasting” injuries.

Hugh Myers, 18 Ardleigh Crescent, Mullingar, Martin Nevin Jnr, 1 Knockloughlin, Co Longford, and Martin Nevin Snr, 1 Knockloughlin, Co Longford, were all charged in relation to the incident, which took place on August 10, 2019.

The case has come before Granard District Court on a number of occasions, with Judge Hughes sending the file back to the DPP because he felt the eye injury suffered by one garda and back injury suffered by another wasn’t being taken seriously enough.

“This case is appropriate for the Circuit Court. Both gardaí have long-term, life-lasting problems as a result of this,” said Judge Hughes. “The District Court is not suitable to deal with this. It’s far too serious. I’m refusing jurisdiction.”

The three men will reappear on April 16 for the book of evidence.