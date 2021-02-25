Man repeatedly spat at Longford gardaí and interpreter during arrest released on bail

A man who allegedly spat at several gardaí and a female Polish interpreter while under arrest for a section 3 assault last week was remanded in custody following last Friday’s sitting of Granard District Court and was released on bail following Tuesday's sitting of Longford District Court.

Marcin Rosada of 6 Oaklandsdale, Longford, appeared charged with one count of section 3 assault on a female and three counts of section 2 assault on a number of gardaí, with further charges likely in due course.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the state, told Judge Seamus Hughes that Mr Rosada spat at gardaí on numerous occasions and that the state would be strongly objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

“It is a serious offence. He put several members of An Garda Síochána in fear of being spat at. He attempted to bite one of the gardaí while in custody. Fortunately, he didn’t succeed,” he said.

“And he hasn’t been tested, so nobody knows if he’s positive for Covid. It’s worrying to say the least. I’m surprised there’s no charge for spitting on the interpreter but I understand additional charges will be brought,” said Judge Hughes.

Gda Ronan Duffy told the court that, on Thursday, February 18, gardaí were called to a disturbance at 6 Oaklandsdale, Longford.

Mr Rosada was charged with a section 3 assault on a woman after allegedly pushing her out the door of the house, causing her to fall backwards and injure her wrist. Gda Duffy told the court the woman also had a mark above her left eye.

When gardaí arrived, Gda Duffy added, Mr Rosada spat at officers on the scene and at a number of other stages during arrest, despite being warned against it.

“Why did he spit at the gardaí all the time?” asked Judge Hughes.

Through an interpreter, Mr Rosada insisted that he didn’t spit at gardaí but was charged with doing so and so he started to spit at them.

Gda Duffy explained that, when gardaí arrived at the house, Mr Rosada was “standing upstairs with the window wide open and he started spitting, narrowly avoiding gardaí”.

Mr Rosada, through an interpreter, said that he spat on the windowsill and not at gardaí.

“Four gardaí were present. There were two at first but he became very aggressive so two more gardaí arrived,” said Gda Duffy.

“Mr Rosada left via the back door and fled with gardaí in pursuit. 500 yards up the road, he resisted arrest again by spitting and he became abusive.”

When he was conveyed to Longford Garda Station, Mr Rosada was placed in a cell and, while being searched, he attempted to bite a garda’s fingers, Gda Duffy added.

“The interpreter was standing at the door while he was being charged and Mr Rosada was sitting on the bed in the cell.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail because it was disgusting but he got a good bit of spit and spat in the direction of gardaí and the female interpreter,” said Gda Duffy.

Some of the spit landed on the interpreter’s arm and she showed it to Gda Duffy, the court heard.

“Does he not understand that the pandemic is airborne? Did the consideration come to you after he spat at you that you’d have to put a hood or a mask on him?” he asked Gda Duffy.

“He refused to wear a mask,” Gda Duffy replied. “He was offered a mask this morning and wouldn’t wear it so he had to be left in the van until he was brought into court.”

Sgt Daly explained that Mr Rosada had a total of 21 previous convictions, the most recent of which was in May 2020, when he was given a one month prison sentence for threatening and abusive behaviour.

Prior to that, in September 2019, he was convicted of three counts of criminal damage and fined €100. Before that, he had road traffic convictions, including no insurance in September 2018 and no insurance in May 2018.

“In the interview, he made admissions that he put the female out of the house and threw a wallet at her but didn’t see if it made contact,” said Gda Duffy.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, suggested that the matter be dealt with by way of strict bail conditions.

“I believe he’s a victim of the pandemic. He was stressed and anguished. He needs counselling. He’s very agitated and stressed. I think he needs medical attention. It’s all too much for him,” said Mr Quinn.

“There’s something I find troubling about this case,” said Judge Hughes. “I’m so conscious of the pandemic and what we’re all going through. But his behaviour was appalling. The section 3 assault is on the minor side as the lady suffered minor injuries but his behaviour outside was appalling, so he is suitably charged with three section 2 assaults.”

Sgt Daly explained that, if bail were to be granted, he would be looking for a substantial cash lodgement of €1,000, to which Judge Hughes agreed.

Mr Rosada was then remanded in custody to reappear at Longford District Court on Tuesday, February 23, where he was released on bail. Judge Hughes also ordered that he be medically examined and treated accordingly.