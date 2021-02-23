Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Eddie Clouder, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford / Newcastle, Dublin



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, on Tuesday, February 16 of Eddie Clouder, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Co Longford and late of Peamount Hospital, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family Carmel, Pat, Marian, Dolores and Seamus (Reilly) extended family, friends and the wonderful staff of Peamount Hospital. May he rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 25 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions Eddie’s Funeral Mass will be private to family only. Those of you who would like to attend Eddie’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in his memory in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Eileen Wright (née Grealy), Gurteenorna, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, February 21 of Eileen Wright (née Grealy), Gurteenorna, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband William. Eileen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son John, daughters Olive and Louise, grandchildren Allison, Sarah, Emma, Celine, Killian, Laura, Nathan, Cathal and Clodagh, daughter-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Eileen and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click here.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Emma Lannon (née Lannon), Tully, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, in her 97th year, on Saturday, February 20 of Emma Lannon (née Lannon), Tully, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Hubert and daughter Vera. Loving mother of Mary and Gerard. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Lorraine, Paul and Annabell, great-grandchildren Fiadh and Roisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 23 to St. Brigid's Church, Four Mile House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions, Emma's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Robert (Bob) Maguire, Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving and devoted family, aged 77 years, on Saturday, February 20 of Robert (Bob) Maguire, Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Maureen and brothers Jim and Pat. Bob will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Robert and Kevin, daughters Caroline and Lorraine, daughters-in-law Margaret and Bridget, sons-in-law Tony and Martin, sister Mary, brothers Ned and Tom, his adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 11am in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy, followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and to the cemetery while following social distancing rules. House private, please.

Bob’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on 'Midlands Funerals Live' Youtube channel. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Mullingar Primary Care Centre, who provided wonderful care to Bob in his final days. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may do so in the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad time.

