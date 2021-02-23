Longford students win DCU scholarships for academic excellence

Four Longford students have been awarded a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at Dublin City University.

The scholarships were awarded to the following students in recognition of them achieving 550 points or more in the Leaving Certificate.

Emer Compton, Melisa Ivantez and Michelle Ifunanya Nwankwo, all past pupils of Meán Scoil Muire, are studying BSc (Honours) in Psychology, BSc in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences and BSc in Children's & General Nursing respectively.

Anna Moorhead, a former pupil of Moyne Community School, is undertaking a Bachelor of Education.

A total of €153,500 worth of scholarships were presented to 307 first year students at DCU this year. While a traditional presentation ceremony could not take place due to current restrictions, school principals will be presented with a plaque to display in the school marking the significant achievement of their past pupils.

Scholarships are awarded to students who gain the required number of points, meet the specific entry requirements and register to study with any of DCU’s five faculties: Engineering & Computing; Humanities & Social Sciences; Science & Health; DCU Business School and the Institute of Education DCU.

