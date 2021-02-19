Covid-19 latest: More new cases in Longford as people urged to not drop their guard

According to this evening's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) figures, Longford has recorded 11 more new cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of cases in the county over the past 14 days to 111.

The county's 14-day incidence rate has dropped slightly to 271.6 per 100,000 people (it was 274.0 the previous day). The national average incidence rate is 246.9 per 100,000.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is now the 8th highest in the country. Indeed, Longford is one of eleven counties where the 14-day incidence rate is higher than the national average.

The average number cases over five days in Longford is 10 per day.

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 28 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

27 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 32-97 years.

There has been a total of 4,109 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 18th February, the HPSC has been notified of 763 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 213,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

370 are men / 388 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

251 in Dublin, 84 in Galway, 57 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 42 in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 754 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 16th, 293,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

187,893 people have received their first dose

105,859 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The past year has been very difficult for people and we still have a way to go. Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard.

“But better days are in sight. People continue to respond to public health advice and act in solidarity with one another. We have a dedicated and committed health workforce and we are learning more about this disease all the time. We now have three very safe and effective vaccines being rolled out and supply should increase very substantially over the coming weeks.

“Please continue in your efforts as we seek to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from vaccination.”