Longford groups tackle Jerusalema dance challenge

The Jerusalema dance challenge is one that has swept the country over the past month, with businesses learning the steps and posting videos. And a number of Longford businesses and organisations have also gotten on board.

An Garda Síochána left an impression on the country when they released their highly-anticipated Jerusalema music video after being challenged by the Swiss Police.

Grasping the challenge with both hands, gardaí across the country took part in the dance video, which showcased a variety of scenic locations in Ireland.

And, while there were some complaints made to GSOC about the use of garda resources during the pandemic, the response was overwhelmingly positive, with the video bringing some much-needed laughter in these difficult times.

In fact, An Garda Síochána invited the public to get involved with the challenge and to post their own Jersulema challenge while following Covid guidelines.

The Catkins Early Years Education and Afterschool Service team at Longford Women’s Link have stepped up and posted their own lighthearted and fun version of the Jerusalema dance, while observing social distancing and Covid restrictions.

Also stepping up to the plate in recent weeks were the staff at Baxter’s TotalHealth pharmacy, who posted a high-energy video of them doing the popular dance trend in the streets and inside the pharmacy.

And, jumping on board with the trend were the staff at McDonald’s Longford, who gathered outside the fast food restaurant to bust a move to the song that is stuck in everyone’s heads.