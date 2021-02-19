Ballymahon saddened by death of country music lover and Irish Special Olympics medal winner Tommy Fox

Everyone was saddened to hear of the sudden death on Monday, February 8 of Tommy Fox, formerly of Mullavorina, Ballymahon at his residence in Renmore, Galway.

Tommy is pre-deceased by his father Tom, well-known builder in the area. A former student at the National School here in town he also attended Ballymahon Vocational School.



He has been living down in Galway for over 20 years and worked for some time in Administration in Nortel in the city where he made many friends.



He was a lovely, friendly lad who enjoyed life and endeavoured to live a full and active life despite his physical disabilities. He had great determination and will power and made many friends in Galway during his time there, he was a very personable young man.

He loved to socialise and regularly came home to Mullavorina visiting his family and friends as indeed his mother Lucy and the family went down to visit him so often in his lovely home in the city.

Back in 1992 he participated in the Special Olympics winning no less than a Gold Medal in the Wheelchair section 100 Metre race, a Bronze medal in the 500 metres race and a bronze medal for the Javelin throw.

Tommy’s Funeral Mass was held in St Matthew's Church on Friday last celebrated by Fr Liam Murray where the beautiful music and singing was provided by Rachel Goode, Ballinasloe.

The Offertory gifts to reflect his life included a Baseball Cap which he wore with the Irish Youth Team in the Special Olympics which his family were rightly very proud of.

Some Holy Medals were brought up remembering his many trips to Lourdes, a CD because of his great love of music, particularly Irish Country Music, especially Mike Denver; a wrist-watch which he treasured as he bought it when he received his first pay cheque in Nortel and a set of Darts representing his social activities which also included road-racing which he really enjoyed.

Due to the ongoing Covid restrictions, many people stood near the Church to pay their respects to the Fox family who have always been held in high regard in the area. Tommy’s remains were laid to rest in Shrule cemetery, on Friday, February 12, sadly on his 49th birthday.

We extend our sincere sympathy to his heartbroken mother, Lucy, sister Lucy Anne (Reynolds), brother Bernard, nieces Shauna and Alacoque, nephew Conor and brother-in-law Billy, relatives and many friends. May his gentle and kind soul rest in peace.

Tommy’s family would like to thank those who extended their sympathies at this sad time, those who lined the road side for his funeral cortege and Fr Liam Murray for a beautiful ceremony assisted by Rachel for her lovely singing.