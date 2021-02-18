Heartbroken Newtownforbes family offer reward for return of stolen family pet

A Newtownforbes family has put out a plea for the return of their stolen dog, Ruby, who has been missing for more than a week.

Ruby is a cavachon and was taken from he family home in Newtownforbes at approximately 8.20pm on Monday, February 8.

She is microchipped and neutered and was still wearing a red petsafe collar when she was stolen.

The kids of the family are "devastated and heartbroken" and just want their family pet back.

A reward has been offered for Ruby's safe return. Anyone with information can contact 0868367825 or 0861524083.