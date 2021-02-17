Work begins in Lanesboro on replacing old and problematic water mains

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, has commenced works in Lanesboro to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The works involve the replacement of approximately 350m of old and problematic water mains along a short stretch of road adjacent to the Rathcline GAA Club that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage.



The mains are being replaced with new high density, polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Speaking about the project, Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Matthew Thomson said, “Replacing these old, damaged pipes will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and the new water mains and service connections will safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in the area. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.”

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, some traffic management will be in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Irish Water and Longford County Council says it regrets any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

The works are being carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities and are expected to be completed by March 2021.

