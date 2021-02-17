Longford's Backstage Theatre hosts daily online Story Time for little ones

This mid-term Backstage Theatre invites little ones to join them for a series of story-time adventures with Acting Up Arts for early years.

Lil Horreurs storybooks are about a group of acutely horrible and frightfully fun lil fiends, who live in the town of Lil Horreurwood. These fiends are not quite like you or me, and sometimes their differences create a challenge that they have to overcome.

There is Lil Cy the Cyclops, who only has one lil eye, so there are no sunglasses he can buy. So, Cy makes his own sunglasses. What a clever lil guy!

The monster, Lil Paddy Patches is feeling sad, because he thinks his patches make him look bad. Sometimes he would scare little children away. Perhaps if he changed his patches they would stay around and play.

The Ghost, Lil Puca Boo loves to play her game of “Frights and Fun” where she shouts “Boo” and off they run. She doesn’t really mean to scare, but children won’t play with her. They just wouldn’t dare!

Lil Wolfie growls and howls and tries his best to be horrible, but this Lil Werewolf is just too adorable! So, if his howl doesn’t scare me or you, what can he use his howl to do?

But, in the end everything turns out just fine for these lil fiends when they learn that there is no problem that cannot be solved when you have good friends, some yummy scones and a nice cup of tea.

Kickstarting on Wednesday 17 until Saturday 20, Backstage will publish a daily story across their social media. Each story is roughly five minutes long – the perfect length of time to keep the little ones entertained while you grab a nice cup of tea yourself. Full details on www.backstage.ie.