An Bord Pleanála refuses Granard turbine plan as it ‘would seriously injure setting’ of historic Motte

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Longford County Council to refuse planning permission for the proposed development of a 169 metres single wind turbine within Kiernan Milling Mill Building at Granardkill, Granard.



Kiernan Milling, care of Galetech Energy Services of Clondargan, Stradone, County Cavan, appealed the July 14, 2020, decision of Longford Co Co planners.



However, their appeal was unsuccessful as the state body upheld the local authority’s decision and deemed that the proposed turbine development would seriously injure and interfere with the setting of Granard Motte and Bailey. It would also be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.



Kiernan Milling had sought a10 year permission for the proposed erection of a single wind turbine with a maximum height of up to 169 metres together with all associated site development, access and reinstatement works, including turbine foundation, hardstanding area, one number site entrance and site access track, underground electrical cabling (including beneath R194) to connect to existing electrical switch room located within Kiernan Milling Mill Building and all ancillary works which will have an operational phase of 30 years, all at Granardkill.



A spokesperson for Granardkill Local Residents Group, who were very vocal in their opposition to the proposed turbine said:" We are delighted and extremely relieved with An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse planning permission for the 169m industrial wind turbine.



“This final decision refusing the developers appeal by An Bord Pleanála justifies Longford County Council’s decision to refuse this proposal initially.”



The spokesperson concluded, “Granardkill is a very special and unique place which has a cherished history and we will continue to protect it from unwanted industrial construction going forward.”



The Granard area is part of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands and the motte development of a 15 acre Norman Living History Village is set to become their flagship project which will complement the existing Center Parcs Longford Forest.



Granard Knights & Conquests centre recently received substantial investment from Failte Ireland and Longford County Council.



Failte Ireland also submitted a very detailed objection against the turbine plan to Longford County Council, highlighting that it would significantly undermine the success of their tourism vision for the area.

An Bord Pleanála Reasons and Considerations for refusing planning

1. Having regard to the location, height and design of the proposed development, it is considered that the proposed development would seriously injure and interfere with the setting of Granard Motte and Bailey, Recorded Monument LF 010-080001, which is subject to statutory protection in the Record of Monuments and Places, established under Section 12 of the National Monuments (Amendment) Act, 1994.



Furthermore, it is considered that the proposed development would be contrary to policy HER 1 of the Longford County Development Plan 2015 - 2021, which seeks to protect and conserve heritage sites, artefacts and monuments as well as the integrity of their setting, as listed in the Record of Monuments and Places. It would also be contrary to policy ARC 2 of the Development Plan, which seeks to protect the integrity and setting of archaeological areas, sites, structures, monuments, and objects in the County. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

2. The proposed development, by reason of its height, design and location, and on the basis of the information submitted with the application and the appeal, would have a negative impact on the scenic, heritage and cultural value of listed view F.S-14 of the Longford County Development Plan 2015 - 2021, and would be contrary to policy LCA 1 of the Development Plan not to permit proposed development which would have a detrimental impact on the landscape and to policy LCA 3, which seeks to preserve views and prospects. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.