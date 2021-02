Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to N55, Ballymahon, Carrickboy, Colehill, Moydow, Keel, Moygh Road, Terlicken, Barry, Kenagh and surrounding areas in Co. Longford.

Works have an estimated completion time of 7pm on 15 February.

We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LON00029174.