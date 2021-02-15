Longford Slashers GAA grounds to become home to a Covid-19 vaccination centre

The Longford Slashers GAA grounds will be one of 37 vaccination centres nationwide.

Deputy Joe Flaherty has welcomed confirmation of a vaccine centre for the Longford Slashers ground with a contract being finalised with the club.

He added, "Whilst GPs are busy this week administering vaccines for the over 85s the Longford centre will be used to vaccinate those registering online. Operational times will depend on vaccine supply and local needs."

Senator Micheál Carrigy welcomed today's confirmation from Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, of the locations for the 37 vaccination centres across Ireland. He stated, "Up until late last week it had been suggested that there would not be a vaccination centre in Longford."

He added, "Following representation made by myself, along with my Fine Gael team in Longford, especially Cllr Peggy Nolan who has been consistently pushing for this centre to be opened I am delighted that the Minister has agreed to locate a vaccination centre in Longford town."

Meanwhile, The Abbey Hotel, Roscommon Town has just been confirmed as the location for the Covid vaccination centre for Roscommon.

