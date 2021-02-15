Breakdown of Covid-19 cases in Longford shows Ballymahon electoral area with highest incidence rate

The latest breakdown of local electoral area figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub, illustrates that the downward trajectory of cases and of the 14-day incidence rate of the virus in each of Longford’s three electoral districts continues to fall, however, the rate in Ballymahon municipal district is above the national average.



In the 14 days covered by the data, from January 26 to February 8, it shows that there have been 124 positive Covid-19 cases in the county.

The breakdown of those cases by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 45

Ballymahon municipal district 48

Granard municipal district 31

In the previous 14-day period measured (January 19 to February 1), the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the county was 150 - (Longford 61, Ballymahon 36 & Granard 53).



Considering the number of positive cases has fallen by 26, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the three electoral areas has accordingly come down but the rate in the Ballymahon electoral area at 339.2 per 100,000 of population is above the national rate of 319.0.



In Ballymahon the 14-day incidence rate for the previous period under review (Jan 19 to Feb 1) was 254.4.



The 14-day incidence rate in Longford and Granard municipal districts was 280.4 and 290.4, respectively, falling from 380.2 and 496.5.