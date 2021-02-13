Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford falls

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford has fallen again according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The county's 14-day incidence rate is down to 220.2 per 100,000 people (it was 244.7 the previous day) on the back of 90 cases in the past two weeks.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is the 121h lowest rate in the country. The 14-day incidence rate in Leitrim and Roscommon is also lower than it is in Longford.

According to this evening's NPHET figures, Longford has recorded less than five new cases of Covid-19.

The average cases over five days in Longford is 6 per day.

NATIONAL

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 66 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these, 41 occurred in February, eight occurred in January, seven in December and nine occurred in November or earlier.*

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 39 - 98 years.

There has been a total of 3,931 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 12th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 208,796** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (** two denotified cases).

As of 8am today, 898 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 10, 256,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

166,863 people have received their first dose

89,818 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.”

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively supress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.