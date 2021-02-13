People of Edgeworthstown and Ballymahon remember late Liz Hughes as a 'lovely lady'

The peaceful death occurred on Friday, February 5 of Mrs Elizabeth (Liz) Hughes, (née Sloane), Station House, Edgeworthstown and formerly Goldsmith road, Ballymahon.

Liz was predeceased by her husband Eddie, parents Tommy and Mary and brothers TJ and Pat.

A former employee of SuperValu and C & D Petfood, Liz was such a lovely lady, she had an infectious smile and was always happy to stop for a chat, she was a great character.

Many from this area will remember Liz from the time she grew up in Goldsmith road and has of course been a regular visitor back for many long years.

She used to enjoy coming back visiting her family and the many friends she had in the area and catching up with everyone.

Her family meant everything to herself and her late husband Eddie and she was so proud when her new grand-daughter Ava arrived into the world. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

We extend our deepest sympathy to Liz’s daughter Davina, sons Eddie and Gavin, Davina’s fiancé Keith, daughter-in-law Tricia and Gavin’s fiancée Jennifer, grand-daughter Ava, brothers Jack and Frank, sisters Nan and Teresa (Cassells), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass took place in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Sunday, February 7, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. May she rest in peace with her much-loved Eddie.