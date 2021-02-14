Longford man jailed for brutal assault

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for an assault committed in 2018, which left the victim with serious and lasting injuries.

Nathan Doherty, with an address in Legan, pleaded guilty last year to what Longford Circuit CourtJudge Keenan Johnson dubbed a “savage, vicious, brutal, sadistic assault”.

Following a lengthy hearing in May of last year, Mr Doherty was remanded in custody to the October sittings for sentencing.

However, that was adjourned to the current sittings and took place via video link in January.

Mr Doherty was sentenced to six years imprisonment with the final three years suspended. He has also been ordered to pay compenssation of €30,000 to the victim of the assault with the first €5,000 being paid last week.

The next instalment will be paid on the first anniversary of Mr Doherty’s release, and on every anniversary thereafter until the balance has been paid.