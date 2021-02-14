Longford businessman warns of Brexit charges

As a result of the UK leaving the EU in recent weeks, online shopping from the UK has changed a lot for consumers in Ireland and it is more important than ever for online shoppers to know where they are buying from.

There has been a major increase in shopping local since before Christmas as businesses figh to stay open while the pandemic rages on.

Local store, Spirit Clothing, has been adapting to the changes in business operation and quietly building itself into one of Ireland's leading online retailers.

Along with its Main Street store in Longford, renowned for its customer service and award winning wedding services, spiritclothing.ie have become a major online player in the online business and find their central location in Longford gives the retailer a great advantage in the online fashion industry.

Offering a wide range of menswear, as well as kids’ and ladies stock, spiritclothing.ie has seen a surge in recent weeks as Irish customers search for trusted Irish websites amid the changes effected by Brexit.

“The website has seen a surge in recent weeks from Irish customers and we are putting it down to the uncertainty relating to unknown charges but we always were confident that there was better value buying from irish sites rather than buying from foreign suppliers,” said Joe Flynn of Spirit Clothing.

“In the recent past Irish people simply bypassed the Irish companies in favour of the UK multiples but we in Spirit are seeing a change in the way people are considering future purchases, not only on the uncertainty with potential extra charges but also in the event of having to return an item - people don’t know where they stand.”

Along with many local retailers the guys in Spirit in Longford have been busy doing local deliveries, which have been especially popular with the kids’ clothes, which are delivered free on a local basis. Spirit also have free UK and Ireland delivery on sales over €50 and with next day delivery to anywhere in Ireland.

“Prices are actually generally cheaper,” Joe explained, “ and we have fast delivery - usually next day delivery. Also, with spirit clothing, it’s easier and more transparent when returning items, with no hidden custom charges.”

The Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has recently advised Irish consumers to be cautious when shopping online, warning that a .ie domain does not necessarily mean items will be shopped from Ireland. Checking the business’s registered address in the terms and conditions (T&Cs) section of the website will reveal where they are registered.

Checking a website’s terms and conditions section is also important to learn about VAT an import charges, and returns policy.

More information on VAT is available via www.revenue.ie.