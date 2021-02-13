Possible violent disorder charge to be brought against Edgeworthstown family

A suggestion that gardaí were “holding out on charges”in an effort to “control” an Edgworthstown family was opposed at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Michael Stokes (51), Sarah Stokes (46), Patrick Stokes (24), Francis Stokes (20), all of Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, and Ronan Stokes (19), 9 Annaly Gardens appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court where applications were made to vary bail conditions.

All five were charged with causing €1,000 worth of criminal damage to a window and door at a house in Lana Aoibheann on August 21. Patrick Stokes, Ronan Stokes and Michael Stokes were also charged with allegedly assaulting another man at Ballymahon Street, Longford town three days previously.

The court heard that gardaí are currently investigating an alleged incident of violent disorder with a view to charging the five accused before the court.

“We have CCTV footage of a vehicle entering the scene of the incident and CCTV of another incident on Ballymahon street three days before. A number of defendants before the court are identified in the CCTV footage,” said Gda Joe Kavanagh when asked by Judge Hughes to explain.

“A file is at an advanced stage and will be sent to the DPP in the next few days,” he added.

Sgt Enda Daly requested that the case be adjourned to March 23 2020, for DPP directions and all five accused will reappear then.