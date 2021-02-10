Covid-19 latest: Incidence rate of infection in Longford continues to fall

For the past two days, figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), show that Longford has recorded less than five new cases of Covid-19.

The average cases over five days in Longford is now 7 per day.

The county's 14-day incidence rate is down to 266.7 per 100,000 people (it was 293.6 two days previously) on the back of 109 cases in the past two weeks.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is the 12th lowest rate in the country.

National

The NPHET statement said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 45 occurred in February, five in January and four are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years. There has been a total of 3,794* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 516 are in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.** FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

NPHET highlighted that 476 are men / 524 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

The 7 day incidence is 138.6 per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average for new cases is down to 848.

NPHET said that as of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

153,654 people have received their first dose

86,833 people have received their second dose

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.





*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.