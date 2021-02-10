Backstage Theatre Longford launches letter-writing project with Patrick DeWitt

Backstage and the LIVE Network are delighted to announce an exciting new letter writing project with acclaimed writer, Patrick DeWitt, author of ‘The Sisters Brothers’ and ‘French Exit’.

Patrick will write a series of letters to people in Longford over the coming weeks as we reach out and connect with the local community. Each week, project participants will receive a letter from the writer which they are encouraged if they wish to respond to by return post. At the end of the project, those who participated will be invited to meet Patrick, joining him online for a virtual cup of tea.

Please note there is a limit in the number of participants for this project. Register your interest by emailing mona@backstage.ie before Friday,February 12.

"Yours Sincerely – Patrick DeWitt” is kindly supported by Arts Council Ireland.