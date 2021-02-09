Longford's Lynsey Bennet jets off to Mexico for four weeks of treatment

Last week, Ennybegs mother of two Lynsey Bennett made national headlines when she settled her High Court case against the HSE for the misreading of her smear tests.

This week, the local lady flew to Mexico where she will undergo four weeks of immunotherapy treatment, thanks to the generosity of the people of Longford and further afield.

In an interview with the Longford Leader early this week Lynsey said she “will never forget the support” she has received from her home county during what is an extremely difficult time for the entire country as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

“You often hear people saying negative things about Longford but it just shows what fantastic people do exist in Longford,” she said.

Lynsey is currently flying business class to Cancun where she will begin her new treatment. On her Instagram page, @cancerwithgratitude, she posted a photograph of herself on the flight.

Lynsey will be posting regular video updates on her social media to keep her followers in the loop.

