Sadness at death of well loved and respected Granard native Monica Beausang

Its with much sadness and regret that we record the death of Mrs Monica Beausang (nee Fagan), Palmerstown, Dublin and late of Leitrim, Coolarty, Granard, which occurred following an illness at St Luke’s Hospital on Thursday, January 28.

Sympathy is extended to her husband Joe, daughters Frances (Millerick) and Áine (McGee), sons Eamon and Liam; sons-in-law Micheál and Pat, daughters-in-law Val and Bríd, brother-in-law Jim and his wife Helen, grandchildren David, Richie, Derry, Max, Grace, Kate, Harry, Jessica and Luke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Monica or Mona as we knew her, was predeceased by her parents and sisters Bea Monaghan (Killeen), Ellie Farley (Rathcor), Mai McGivney (Leitrim Coolarty), Katie (Sr Attracta Fagan) and Teasy (Sr Marie Therese Fagan)and also by her beloved niece Lucy McGivney and grand nephew Martin Cadden.

Mona was a lovely, jolly lady who had a great smile and warm welcome for everyone she met and she had a great love for Irish dancing and her beloved husband of 58 years, Joe and herself, travelled all over to attend dancing sessions.

Like her dear sisters Bea, Ellen and Mai, Mona also loved a game of whist and would have attended local games in her native parish when on her many visits over the years.

The many lovely tributes paid to Mona since her death will be a great source of comfort and consolation to Joe and the family in the coming weeks, months and years and we join with all in her native parish of Granard in offering sincere sympathy to them at this very sad time.

Mona's funeral Mass was celebrated in St Philomena's Church in Palmerstown on Saturday, January 30 at 11am which was attended by her immediate family only and her many nephews nieces and extended family all joined on the church's web camera. Mona was laid to rest in Esker cemetery afterwards. May she rest in peace.