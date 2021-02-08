Late Helena Prior, Lanesboro possessed a great love of art and history

The community of Lanesboro and Ballyleague were all so sorrowful when the news broke on Thursday, January 28 last of the unexpected death, peacefully at her home on the Rathcline Road of Helena Prior.

Helena was predeceased by her mother Bridie a number of years ago.

She was a young lady, who was very quiet and reserved.

Helena was a lady with a great love of art, she was very musical, and had a tremendous interest in things from the past particularly where it was family related.

In her younger days she loved pony riding and was regularly to be found at Thornfield Riding School.

Helena studied Science in UCD and exhibited a great flair for the academic world.

She was a very gentle and relaxed lady with a great warmth and humility.

Helena will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew her.

Her remains were removed to St Mary’s Church on Saturday, January 30 for her Funeral Mass.

Following Mass, Helena was laid to rest alongside her mother in Rathcline Cemetery. To her father Pat, brother Ciaran, sister Michelle, sister-in-law Jacqui, nephews Paul, Shane and Richard, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends, we extend our sincere sympathy.