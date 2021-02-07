Covid-19 latest: NPHET reports 13 new cases in Longford

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Sunday, February 7 been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 1,024 confirmed cases of the virus.

All 12 of these deaths occurred in February. The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years. There has been a total of 3,686 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Also read: Late Late Show viewers captivated by dignity of inspirational Longford mum Lynsey Bennett

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, there are 13 new positive cases of the infection in Longford.

Longford has recorded 605 positive cases of Covid-19 since January 1, 2021. 558 were in January, with 47 cases in the first six days of February.

Also read: Storm Darcy Status Red weather alert declared by Met Éireann storm forecasting partner



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,395.



The 5-day moving average is 9.2 (cases per day) in Longford and the 14-day incidence rate is 298.5 (per 100,000 population) - below the national rate of 338.2.

Big in Japan: Olympic dream set to become a reality for Longford swimmer Darragh Greene

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is the 12th lowest rate in the country.

There have been 122 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

National

The HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 203,568* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

490 are men / 533 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 2pm today, 1,204 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.