Lanesboro woman offering free yoga classes to frontline workers

A Lanesboro woman, who owns and runs her own yoga business, is offering frontline workers online free classes to help them get through this testing third lockdown.

Tricia Fleming said we all recognise the long hours and hard work that frontline workers have put in throughout the pandemic.

“They put their own health on the line for the sake of others, and it’s time to show our appreciation.”

Her business, Hot Yoga Athlone, is offering all healthcare workers, members of An Garda Síochána and the fire brigade service access to three free online yoga classes.

Tricia explained, “The hot yoga classes are known for their physical and emotional healing benefits and are ideal for those with sore backs, injuries, stress, anxiety and more.”

She added, “It’s the least we can do to help and support all of these hard workers, especially given how tough the last few weeks have been.”

Tricia said she has had an amazing response so far since launching the offer last Friday.

She remarked, “The main reasons people are saying they need it is for back pain and mental stress. This shows how much our frontline workers need to be looked after mentally and physically.”

Tricia trained to become a hot yoga teacher in 2002 and she has been teaching hot yoga throughout Ireland and as far afield as Thailand and South Africa since 2003.

If you are a frontline worker and would like to sign up for these free yoga classes simply visit: https://mailchi.mp/831c82b7adce/free-online-classes

Please contact Tricia on 086 3763363 or at hotyogaathlone@gmail.com for further details.