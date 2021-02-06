Covid-19 latest: New cases again in Longford but national figure drops below 1,000

The number of new cases of Covid-19 nationally has fallen below the 1,000 mark for the first time in weeks as the post-Christmas wave continues to be flattened.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team this Saturday, February 6, there are six new positive cases of the infection in Longford.

Longford has recorded 592 positive cases of Covid-19 since January 1, 2021. 558 were in January, with 34 cases in the first five days of February.



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,382.

The 5-day moving average is now 6.6 (cases per day) in Longford and the 14-day incidence rate is 288.7 (per 100,000 population) - below the national rate of 345.6.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is the 12th lowest rate in the country.

There have been 118 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

National

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 55 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

36 of these deaths occurred in February, 18 of these in occurred in January, and the date of 1 death remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 3,674 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,177 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 177 are in ICU. there were 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday 5th February, the HPSC has been notified of 827 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 202,548* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *Denotification of 42 confirmed cases.

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.



