Covid-19 latest: More new cases in Longford as 35 deaths and 1,047 daily cases recorded nationally

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced this evening that Longford has recorded 12 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the highest number of daily cases in the county since the 15 cases announced on January 29.

Longford has recorded 586 positive cases of Covid-19 since January 1, 2021. 558 were in January.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,376.

The 5-day moving average is now 6 (cases per day) in Longford and the 14-day incidence rate is 305.8 (per 100,000 population) - below the national rate of 369.0.

Longford's incidence rate is the 13th lowest rate in the country.

There have been 125 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against COVID-19.”

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 35 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

29 of these deaths occurred in February, 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,621 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, 4th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 201,763* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

505 are men / 540 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

292 are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,221 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.