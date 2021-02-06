Longford PPN & ICA: Reaching out is most powerful way to combat isolation

Following on from their successful roll out of ‘A Call for Christmas’ campaign, County Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) are back looking out for the community and this time they have teamed up with the formidable ICA ladies.

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Coordinator explained, “Knowing that we will be living under the confines of level 5 restrictions for the next six weeks or so is a challenge for all of us but particularly for those living alone.

“The Christmas break was bleak for people who were unable to have family to visit and for many, the hope that 2021 promised, got them through it.”

Ms Cronogue went on to say, “For some people, their mood this time of year reflects the weather we are having. So it is important to remind everyone that we can get through the coming weeks and look forward to what Spring will bring.

“Our ICA Guilds have very kindly offered to look out for those living on their own in their guild area by making phone calls to writing letters, baking bread and making jam.

“To reach out and stay connected with each other is the most powerful way we can combat isolation and beat those post-Christmas blues.”

Olive Quinn, Longford Federation ICA President, remarked, “The ICA ladies are delighted to be involved along with Longford PPN in this campaign.”

Ms Quinn continued, “We must remember that we are all in this together and together we will get through it, so please don’t hesitate to make contact with us and we will all work together to keep everyone safe, well and as happy as possible.”

Tess Murphy said the PPN Secretariat have their work plan in place for 2021 and as always, it is focused on the wellbeing of the community.

Ms Murphy elaborated, “This particular initiative is part of the ‘National Keep Well Campaign’ and is funded under the Community Resilience Fund. The PPN will continue to work with community groups to achieve their goals even though for most the Covid-19 pandemic has meant adapting their way of working.”

Ms Murphy encouraged members of the public to contact the PPN for information on joining groups like the ICA or any specific interest group.

She concluded, “Longford PPN currently has 461 community groups registered with them so there is something of interest for everyone.”

For further information, please contact Olive Quinn, Longford Federation ICA President on 086 8368277 or

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Coordinator on 087 261 5583 / email ppn@longfordcoco.ie.

Useful contact details:

Longford County Council Community Call Helpline: 1800 300 122

LWL Domestic Violence Support Service: 043 33 41511

Alone: 0818 222 024

Pieta: Freephone 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444

Midlands Simon Community: Out of Hours 6pm – 12am 087 445 4542

MIDOC: 1850 302 702