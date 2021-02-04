The Leaning Tower of... pallets? Driver on non-essential journey in Longford town fined with court date to follow
Gardaí stopped this vehicle on Wednesday while on patrol in Longford Town.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this truck for carrying a towering unsecured load of pallets through the town.
Upon inspection and further inquiries, gardaí also discovered the driver was on a non-essential journey.
The driver was issued a fine for being on a non-esssential journey and the driver will now appear before the courts for the unsecured load.
Photo: An Garda Síochána/@GardaTraffic
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on