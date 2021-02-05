Deloitte role for Mullinalaghta medal winner

Mark Degnan, a Longford senior football championship medal winner with Mullinalaghta St Columba’s in 2016, is one of six new partners that Deloitte Ireland has appointed across its business.

Although born in Dublin, Mark spent most of his summers in Mullinalaghta as both his parents, Joe and Carmel Degnan, hail from the north Longford half parish.

In addition to his senior championship medal, Mark also won Leader Cup and Reserve League medals with Mullinalaghta.

Mark is one of three locals to be appointed partners at Deloitte Ireland, as he was joined by James Anderson from Mullahoran and Loch Gowna’s Roisín Fitzpatrick.

Mark and James have become partners in the Financial Advisory practice, with Roisin Fitzpatrick becoming a partner in the Tax practice.

Mark, a Financial Advisory partner in Deloiotte’s Restructuring team, holds a BA degree in Accountancy and is a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

He is the lead point of contact for some of Deloitte’s largest restructuring service clients in the areas of lender advisory and due diligence for NPL acquisition, while assisting companies in assessing their restructuring options across a range of Financial Advisory solutions.

Mark has significant experience working across multiple sectors of the economy, including aviation, hospitality, leisure and real estate projects.

His expertise covers a wide range of restructuring advisory services, including corporate restructuring, lender advisory, contingency planning, and insolvency services for corporate, private equity, and financial institution clients.

James is a partner in Financial Advisory specialising in Restructuring Services. He has more than 16 years’ professional experience advising on restructuring, advisory and insolvency engagements across all industries.

James holds a Bachelor in Business Studies and is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Róisín holds a first class Bachelor of Civil Law. She is a qualified solicitor in Ireland, England & Wales and was a participant of the Washington Ireland Programme where she interned at the Law Library of Congress, Washington DC.

Róisín has supported her clients across all sectors, advising on immigration workforce planning, immigration technology and regulatory advisory. She is focused on Irish immigration policy, working with Irish immigration authorities and networks around Ireland. Her previous work in London during Brexit strengthened her policy and advisory experience.

She delivers pro-active, practical and technology-focused solutions to immigration when supporting her clients. She has also been greatly involved in the corporate responsibility programme in Deloitte.